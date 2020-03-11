Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — As the two remaining Democratic presidential candidates return to the debate stage, their party, the stakes, and the world look much different than in their last meeting less than three weeks ago. The fast-moving coronavirus was something of an afterthought in that debate; now the escalating crisis is likely to dominate Sunday’s […]
Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..
Sen. Bernie Sanders: "While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability." Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will debate former Vice President Joe Biden one-on-one..
