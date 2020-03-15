Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Manly disinfect balls flying into Lottoland stands due to virus fears

Manly disinfect balls flying into Lottoland stands due to virus fears

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Sea Eagles ball boys were spotted washing balls with plastic gloves on during Manly's round-one NRL clash with Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

atzerif

Federico Atzeri This is just pathetic #NRLManly #lockusdown #COVID19Aus Sea Eagles disinfect***that fly into Lottoland https://t.co/OMNB5i4aYJ 2 hours ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Manly disinfect***flying into Lottoland stands due to virus fears - Rugby Leagues News https://t.co/WCiwbdOZtw https://t.co/Z2eYWOC4b6 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.