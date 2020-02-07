Rugby Australia in lockdown as players undergo virus testing

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch as These Australian Rugby Players Enjoy Working Out in the Rain!



These rugby players may or may not like pina coladas but it looks like they love getting caught in the rain. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:30 Published on February 7, 2020 Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia



A fan of the Wests Tigers rugby team films players sliding and splashing on a waterlogged pitch in Sydney Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:32 Published on February 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Super Rugby to be suspended after weekend games due to virus Super Rugby organizers decided on Saturday to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend's games because New Zealand players returning home from...

Japan Today 16 hours ago





Tweets about this