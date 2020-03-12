Global  

France holds local elections despite virus lockdown

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — France is holding nationwide elections Sunday to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because of the new virus. Voting stations opened just as a drastic new order came into effect shutting down all of France’s restaurants, museums, and most stores to stem the […]
News video: France's first politician with Down's syndrome

France's first politician with Down's syndrome 02:21

 Eleonore Laloux is running as a candidate in French local elections in the town of Arras.

Macron says France will get through coronavirus by being responsible [Video]

Macron says France will get through coronavirus by being responsible

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to cast their ballots during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal..

France, Italy Announce Nationwide Lockdowns [Video]

France, Italy Announce Nationwide Lockdowns

CBS's Michael George explains.

France considers postponing local elections over virus concern: JDD

The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du...
Down's syndrome: Meet the 34-year-old trying out for France local elections

Eleonore Laloux is running as a candidate in French local elections in the town of Arras.
