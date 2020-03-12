France holds local elections despite virus lockdown
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () PARIS (AP) — France is holding nationwide elections Sunday to choose all of its mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public gatherings because of the new virus. Voting stations opened just as a drastic new order came into effect shutting down all of France’s restaurants, museums, and most stores to stem the […]
