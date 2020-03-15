Global  

Richard Wilkins diagnosed with COVID-19

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The veteran entertainment reporter has returned a positive result for coronavirus after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson after her Sydney Opera House performance.
