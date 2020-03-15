Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Interior minister > French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014

French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The participation rate at lunchtime for local elections in France was down 5 percent from 2014, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen French Local Election Participation Down 5% by Lunchtime Versus 2014 - https://t.co/AnWjWKiegw 4 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/LXINJSlHWN #2020Elections… https://t.co/Lo0f0fPfyt 14 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/XnOhAzwLjb 45 minutes ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay French local election participation down 5 pct by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/O4mKUVqOTU 47 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/8oWz7tzPsc 47 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/6iV3x5rNWv https://t.co/v2JMgCuIKN 49 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/2TKy68S6T3 https://t.co/TGw6d0gFNT 51 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 https://t.co/F1RSmOaStm https://t.co/Wwna4b2G3p 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.