Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis

The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...
The Queen meets the President of Malta George Vella and his wife, Miriam Vella, during an audience at Buckingham Palace. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..