Biles hits back at USA Gymnastics' 'happy birthday' tweet

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Simone Biles reiterates call for independent investigation into Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal after happy birthday tweet from USA Gymnastics.
