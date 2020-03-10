The U.S. may already be in a recession, and it could linger even after the coronavirus crisis is over
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — There is a high and growing likelihood that the United States enters a recession in 2020. In fact, it may have already started. America is shutting down at lightning speed as schools and businesses instruct people to go home and wait the coronavirus out. That is having a massive ripple effect on the economy […]
