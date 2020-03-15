Global  

Germany tries to stop US from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
News video: How would a coronavirus vaccine work?

How would a coronavirus vaccine work? 01:44

 US researchers have given the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Pharma companies and researchers are taking different approaches to how they develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Here is an illustration of how they work.

