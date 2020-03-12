Chaos at U.S. airports as new coronavirus screening begins for travelers returning from Europe

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get HomeEuropean travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban.
According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..
'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump orderBleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..
David Batchelor #Coronavirus Live Updates: Chaos at American Airports, U.K. Issues Warning on Travel to U.S. https://t.co/8kEWvtjTMo 24 seconds ago
Rick Neale RT @DMRegister: U.S. travelers flying back from Europe late Saturday were greeted with snaking lines and hours-long waits at major airports… 37 seconds ago
Teelalove8 RT @freep: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll rises to 62, no school for millions, chaos at airports https://t.co/v9pAPE4XmB 54 seconds ago
Somsirsa Chatterjee Coronavirus Live Updates: New Restrictions on International Travel Brings Chaos to Many Airports… https://t.co/Ajng9JGKvb 2 minutes ago
biskero RT @guardiannews: Coronavirus: governor tells Trump to 'get***together' amid airport chaos https://t.co/GvZuDRHrOo 2 minutes ago
Asena Duman "Coronavirus Live Updates: New Restrictions on International Travel Brings Chaos to Many Airports" Unknown Author https://t.co/jFjyt4oFJC 2 minutes ago
masteradrian Trump's new travel requirements trigger traveler chaos. https://t.co/lpeHP4b8fY via @HuffPostPol 2 minutes ago
mexiam🇲🇽 RT @MarketWatch: Coronavirus travel ban creating chaos at U.S. airports: reports https://t.co/yoKzgXTnK8 2 minutes ago