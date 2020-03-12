Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chaos at U.S. airports as new coronavirus screening begins for travelers returning from Europe

Chaos at U.S. airports as new coronavirus screening begins for travelers returning from Europe

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A logjam awaited Americans following new European travel restrictions, which require returning citizens to be screened at 13 airports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe 01:53

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Long lines at U.S. airports as travelers return home to coronavirus screening

Travelers returning reported waits of up to six hours, which spurred the Governor of Illinois to appeal to Donald Trump over Twitter for the federal government...
Haaretz

Travelers Face Long Airport Lines As Coronavirus Screenings Begin

Several American airports have been scenes of chaos as the U.S. implements its new restrictions on travelers from Europe.
NPR


Tweets about this

davidabatchelor

David Batchelor #Coronavirus Live Updates: Chaos at American Airports, U.K. Issues Warning on Travel to U.S. https://t.co/8kEWvtjTMo 24 seconds ago

RickNeale1

Rick Neale RT @DMRegister: U.S. travelers flying back from Europe late Saturday were greeted with snaking lines and hours-long waits at major airports… 37 seconds ago

TeelaLove8

Teelalove8 RT @freep: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll rises to 62, no school for millions, chaos at airports https://t.co/v9pAPE4XmB 54 seconds ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Coronavirus Live Updates: New Restrictions on International Travel Brings Chaos to Many Airports… https://t.co/Ajng9JGKvb 2 minutes ago

biskero

biskero RT @guardiannews: Coronavirus: governor tells Trump to 'get***together' amid airport chaos https://t.co/GvZuDRHrOo 2 minutes ago

AsenaDuman12

Asena Duman "Coronavirus Live Updates: New Restrictions on International Travel Brings Chaos to Many Airports" Unknown Author https://t.co/jFjyt4oFJC 2 minutes ago

masteradrian

masteradrian Trump's new travel requirements trigger traveler chaos. https://t.co/lpeHP4b8fY via @HuffPostPol 2 minutes ago

MrsSaucedo2

mexiam🇲🇽 RT @MarketWatch: Coronavirus travel ban creating chaos at U.S. airports: reports https://t.co/yoKzgXTnK8 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.