Happy 200th birthday to Maine, but virus zaps the party

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers have a special bond with Massachusetts that’s friendly for the most part. What Mainer doesn’t love the Boston Red Sox, after all? But it wasn’t always so. Maine became a state by splitting from Massachusetts, gaining independence 200 years ago at a time when residents were smarting over Massachusetts’ decision […] 👓 View full article

