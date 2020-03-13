Global  

America should prepare to hunker down even more as coronavirus spreads - top health expert

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
No more 24-hour Walmarts due to panic buying, chaos at airports as Americans flood back into the country and places of comfort such as bars, restaurants and movie theaters may soon be off limits as the coronavirus spreads across the United States.
News video: Fauci To America: Get Ready To Hunker Down

Fauci To America: Get Ready To Hunker Down 00:37

 Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. According to Politico, he wants Americans to get read to hunker down during the coronavirus crisis. The nation’s top infectious diseases expert urged Americans to help contain and mitigate the spread of a...

