Germany tries to stop U.S. poaching German firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
