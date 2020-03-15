Global  

Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare

Sunday, 15 March 2020
They reportedly acquired more than 17,000 bottles of sanitizer to sell online. Now, the Tennessee Attorney General is cracking down.
 Matt Colvin, a Tennessee man who received severe backlash after stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer donated all of the supplies, just as the Tennessee attorney general’s office began investigating him for price gouging.

Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe

Two brothers who bought 17,000 bottles of sanitizer in Tennessee and Kentucky to sell online have donated their stockpile.
USATODAY.com

Tennessee brothers who stockpiled nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donate stash

The Tennessee brothers who tried to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak by stockpiling nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer with the intent to...
FOXNews.com


