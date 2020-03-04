Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump considering full pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

Trump considering full pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia's ambassador before Trump took office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn 00:38

 President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published
Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago' [Video]

Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago'

Speaking at a Super Tuesday night rally, Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg told a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he will win the U.S. presidential election in November and send President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says he is considering 'Full Pardon' for Michael Flynn

Trump has long suggested he is considering a pardon for Flynn as well as others ensnared in investigations of Russian election interference.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.com

LTG. Michael T. Flynn: American hero or traitor?

LTG. Michael T. Flynn: American hero or traitor?   The Trump administration has had a troubled life since its earliest beginnings and The Donald did not have...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this

GlennMkglenn1

Melinda Glenn RT @1776Stonewall: Trump is considering a full pardon for General Flynn. Should he pardon him? 2 seconds ago

TkMelly

TkMel 💜🇺🇸💜 RT @TkMelly: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a Full Pa… 2 seconds ago

MarieMaulorico

Marie M RT @Amy_Siskind: OMG. He is going to pardon Michael Flynn while we are distracted by a global health pandemic! There is no bottom. https:/… 10 seconds ago

wmahoney5

JohnGalt⭐️⭐️⭐️Exonerate General Flynn PDJT2020 RT @g_occhionero: Is it really possible that a gang of corrupt public officers makes use of the powerful means of the FBI and DOJ as their… 21 seconds ago

Armyman971

Armyman97 RT @MSNBC: NEW: Amid coronavirus crisis, President Trump says he is strongly considering "a full pardon" for his former national security a… 24 seconds ago

gop_california

Real California GOP Trump considering ‘full pardon’ of former national security advisor Michael Flynn https://t.co/rXThsPnaLg 25 seconds ago

Catcando5

Catcando RT @rslewu: Trump Considering "Full" Pardon for Ex-Adviser Michael Flynn https://t.co/Mgi2VyyDgE via @thr 25 seconds ago

williewjewell

Willie W Jewell RT @NeensCa: THIS IS A NO BRAINER‼️ @GENFLYNN was set up by the lawless left. FULL PARDON‼️‼️‼️ Trump 'strongly considering' full pardon f… 46 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.