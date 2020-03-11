Business Fallout: Retailers close, Walmart limits hours

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing list of retailers are closing stores or limiting their operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus outbreak. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday it is limiting hours to ensure stores can keep sought-after items such as […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus 00:23 Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts and aisles are regularly sanitized.