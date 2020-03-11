Global  

Business Fallout: Retailers close, Walmart limits hours

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing list of retailers are closing stores or limiting their operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus outbreak. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday it is limiting hours to ensure stores can keep sought-after items such as […]
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus

Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus 00:23

 Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts and aisles are regularly sanitized.

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak Walmart has announced the deployment of a new emergency leave policy for their 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers. The decision..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17

WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing list of retailers are closing stores or limiting their operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of...
SeattlePI.com

Giant Eagle, Walmart temporarily changing store hours

In order to allow more time to clean stores and restock shelves, Giant Eagle is temporarily changing its store hours, according to WPXI.com. Effective Sunday,...
bizjournals


