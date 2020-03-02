Global  

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Opposition leader Benny Gantz will be asked to form a new government, Israel's president said on Sunday, boosting his chances of ousting veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
