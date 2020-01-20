Titans agree to multi-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement. After being traded by Miami to […]
