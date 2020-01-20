Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Titans agree to multi-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

Titans agree to multi-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement. After being traded by Miami to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tannehill post game [Video]

Tannehill post game

Tannehill on loss and teammates.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless would take Brady over Tannehill if he were the Tennessee Titans

Skip Bayless would take Brady over Tannehill if he were the Tennessee TitansWith Tom Brady nearing free agency, the topic of where the championship quarterback might end up has been ever evolving. With the Tennessee Titans being an...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Don't expect a repeat of 2019 with Ryan Tannehill returning to Titans

It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.