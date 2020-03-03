Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu rival Gantz to form government

Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu rival Gantz to form government

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Israel's president will ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form the country’s next government, the third attempt in less than a year. Some are calling for an "emergency" government to deal with the coronvirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak 00:50

 The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country [Video]

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country The 14-day quarantine was announced by the county's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The quarantine is set to begin on Thursday. Daniel..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival [Video]

Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Exit polls say PM Netanyahu secured 37 of parliament's 120 seats with rival Gantz at 32.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Opposition leader Benny Gantz will be asked to form a new government, Israel's president said on Sunday, boosting his chances of ousting veteran Prime Minister...
Reuters Also reported by •HinduNewsyAl JazeeraSBSFrance 24CBC.caIndiaTimesDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesJerusalem Post

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.