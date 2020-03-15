Coronavirus | Testing is the easiest thing to do: Gagandeep Kang

sumapsen RT @the_hindu: "There is a lot of evidence to show that, in general, we test way below what we should be doing. There are less than 10,000… 8 minutes ago Neha Pandey RT @vakeel_saheba: There are less than 10,000 tests being done on our population of 1.3 billion says community health expert Dr Gagandeep K… 24 minutes ago Deepti Trivedi RT @thattai: Testing is NOT expensive. The choice is between investing in testing capacity now, or paying for ventilators and ICU care late… 25 minutes ago Bhargav R M RT @GokalPrabhu: Testing it at the first place, whether you have it or not, is the best bet right now. So, make your move now. Any signs of… 31 minutes ago Akash Sunil RT @BShajan: #COVIDー19: Testing is the easiest thing to do: GagandeepKang - The Hindu https://t.co/dnoYTVvrDG 37 minutes ago Vipin M. Vashishtha Coronavirus | Testing is the easiest thing to do, says community health expert Gagandeep Kang https://t.co/TekQ08T8PT 56 minutes ago Al-Avalathić RT @sopranoxs: Good interview. Testing is the easiest thing to do, says community health expert Gagandeep Kang: https://t.co/UuQhmsXONR 1 hour ago Seema There are less than 10,000 tests being done on our population of 1.3 billion says community health expert Dr Gagand… https://t.co/aJN3EtGgoN 1 hour ago