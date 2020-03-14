Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Woolworths to hold daily elderly-only shopping hour amid panic buying frenzy

Woolworths to hold daily elderly-only shopping hour amid panic buying frenzy

SBS Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Woolworths will hold a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities who've missed out on food and other goods due to panic buying.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping

Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping 02:54

 Stores are jammed with frenzied shoppers all over the Bay Area. What really explains the panic buying, given the virus isn't shutting down the stores? Andria Borba asked and got answers. (3-13-20)

Recent related news from verified sources

Woolies to hold elderly-only shopping hour

Woolworths will hold a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities who've missed out on food and other goods due to panic buying.
SBS

Coronavirus: Woolworths in Australia introduces dedicated shopping hour for elderly

Coronavirus: Woolworths in Australia introduces dedicated shopping hour for elderlyAustralian supermarket giant Woolworths will introduce a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities, prompted by the "unprecedented...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KuMakMar

@KuraM RT @SBSNews: Woolworths will hold a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities who've missed out on food and othe… 4 minutes ago

faully33

#ClimateEmergency Peter RT @JodiMcKayMP: This is a great move from Woolworths. I encourage the elderly and people with disability in the community to make use of i… 10 minutes ago

zippuli

[the centrist] RT @LibbyMettam: Great leadership from Woolworths in an effort to assist the elderly and disabled. 💙 Hopefully others may follow? https://t… 13 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Woolworths to hold daily elderly-only shopping hour amid panic buying frenzy https://t.co/DtdHvkn80M @SBSNews 19 minutes ago

mboverell

Michael Overell Strong move from one of Australia’s biggest grocers: Woolworths to hold daily elderly-only shopping hour amid pani… https://t.co/WZtDbFbhCi 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.