Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its North American stores to a “to-go only” model, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Sunday afternoon. The shutdown, which will last at least two weeks, affects company-operated stores […]
 Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is considering offering limited seating in its stores or only keeping its drive-thru open due to the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson also said the company is considering closing all of its stores temporarily.

