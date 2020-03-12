Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its North American stores to a “to-go only” model, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Sunday afternoon. The shutdown, which will last at least two weeks, affects company-operated stores […]
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is considering offering limited seating in its stores or only keeping its drive-thru open due to the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson also said the company is considering closing all of its stores temporarily.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images Walmart is working with the federal government to set up drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in some of its stores' parking lots. Locations and timing of the testing sites will..