Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus

The Literacy Legacy Project RT @nytimes: In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Starbucks will eliminate seating at all of its company-owned stores in the U.S. for a… 1 minute ago

Cornelia Lincoln Coronavirus pushes Starbucks to close some stores, change to a 'to-go' model | Fox Business https://t.co/w9zXMGKw2A 3 minutes ago

Kira Klapper RT @nbcbayarea: The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and univer… 9 minutes ago

#RaiderPride RT @NECN: Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about t… 9 minutes ago

. @StarbucksHelp @kellz_bellz How about closing all stores, to prevent spreading? Don’t you think that’s the best opt… https://t.co/Nmja5Ou04c 12 minutes ago

Sarah's Bike Repairs All Starbucks Stores In Canada Are Officially Only 'To-Go' & Some Stores Will Close https://t.co/akP7TmhMaK 14 minutes ago

Bill Tobin ⁦@RLeadership365⁩ Starbucks to eliminate seating and close some stores https://t.co/aTcxfuFXDo 18 minutes ago