State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A state of emergency has been declared for Victoria, to active powers that have never been used before, the Premier has announced.
State of emergency declared in Victoria to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency to deal with coronavirus for at least four weeks.
SBS

What Victoria's state of emergency means

The state of emergency grants special powers to the government to reduce a health risk to the public. Here are the state of emergency basics.
The Age


Tweets about this

LibbyCokerMP

Libby Coker MP RT @JennyMikakos: Victoria has declared a State of Emergency from 12pm. It will be in place for at least 4 weeks as we try to #FlattenTheCu… 24 seconds ago

kiwipaulb

Paul B RT @joxer: While Scotty from Marketing fart arses around telling us we need to remain Australians to get through the pandemic, Victorian Pr… 1 minute ago

MaxAlexander201

Max Alexander RT @DanielAndrewsMP: The coming weeks and months will be tough on everyone. We will ask you to do things you've never had to do before.… 2 minutes ago

MaxAlexander201

Max Alexander RT @DanielAndrewsMP: Today we declared a State of Emergency for Victoria. This declaration gives the Victorian Chief Health Officer the po… 2 minutes ago

amie___jay

🍧 RT @SBSNews: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak for at least four wee… 3 minutes ago

slthompson29

SLThompson RT @911CORLEBRA777: Victoria has just declared a State of Emergency. Victoria is the second largest state in Australia by population cc @t… 3 minutes ago

TrentStoneman

Trent Stoneman RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Both the ACT and Victoria have declared a state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus -- that means those who do… 4 minutes ago

yummigreen21

InCryptible RT @AlexSaundersAU: BREAKING NEWS: -Victoria have declared a state of emergency. Fines of up to $20k for those who fail to self isolate.… 5 minutes ago

