Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump wins record sixth ranking title of season

Trump wins record sixth ranking title of season

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Judd Trump becomes the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season by taking the Gibraltar Open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Gibraltar Open: Judd Trump wins sixth ranking title of season

Judd Trump becomes the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season by taking the Gibraltar Open.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.