Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak, while the chief medical officer said time was running out to prevent a spike in cases.
