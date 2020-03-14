Global  

‘There Is Plenty of Food in the Country’

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The aisles and aisles of empty store shelves give the appearance that the United States, improbably and alarmingly, is running out of food. But the nation’s biggest retailers, dairy farmers and meat producers say that isn’t so. The food supply chain, they say, remains intact and has been ramping up to meet the unprecedented stockpiling […]
Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying 00:57

 British food retailers are urging customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak. British Retail Consortium members sent a joint letter to consumers urging everyone to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country.

Shoppers queue in supermarket during panic-buying spree in Bangkok [Video]

Shoppers queue in supermarket during panic-buying spree in Bangkok

Shoppers queue with trolleys full of supplies during a panic coronavirus buying surge in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (March 15). The country has seen a surge in Covid-19 case in recent days raising..

How climate change could make our food less nutritious | Kristie Ebi [Video]

How climate change could make our food less nutritious | Kristie Ebi

Rising carbon levels in the atmosphere can make plants grow faster, but there's another hidden consequence: they rob plants of the nutrients and vitamins we need to survive. In a talk about global food..

News24.com | With store shelves emptying, Trump assures US has 'no shortages'

Food has been quickly disappearing from US supermarket shelves in signs of panic-buying but President Donald Trump and other government and industry officials...
News24

4 Survival foods to consider adding to your food pantry

(Natural News) Nowadays, it would be difficult to imagine a time when you’ll find yourself short on food. However, disasters are unpredictable and don’t...
NaturalNews.com

