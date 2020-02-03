Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Felipe VI of Spain > Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
King Felipe cancels an annual allowance of €194,000 for his scandal-hit father Juan Carlos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid [Video]

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid

Spain's two parliamentary Houses met together for the formal state opening by King Felipe VI. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces inheritance from father amid financial scandal

1
euronews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.com

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Share Their Coronavirus Test Results

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have shared their test results with media after being tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The reigning monarchs of the...
Just Jared Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leslygonzalesla

lesly gonzales la pe RT @BBCWorld: Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/yFAh5GS9cW 14 minutes ago

Sam52420146

Samurai Sam Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/OyXMd7KtKS 44 minutes ago

shayla76

Rina Goldberg @worldofroyalty Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance: https://t.co/bb2XG1yjpB 1 hour ago

donnaelaine17

Donna Elaine Barton BBC News - Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/pdfSXY0ORz 1 hour ago

carlos_ecks

Charles x RT @raybae689: Spain's King Felipe VI renounces inheritance from father amid financial scandal https://t.co/tEzIlNkajb https://t.co/qtPrqLB… 1 hour ago

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @TRTWorldNow: Spain’s royal house says King Felipe VI renounces any future personal inheritance from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos… 1 hour ago

andorinh1

Debora Oliveira Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/HvxjGcHpAz https://t.co/ciG1tMEjWy 2 hours ago

Eintsein1980

Aaron Channing Scrivener Godoff RT @MSN: Spain's King Felipe renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/fuZBijR50a 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.