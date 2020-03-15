Global  

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official. The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet. […]
News video: Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial 01:31

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an &quot;emergency government&quot; to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports.

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday [Video]

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

An anonymous government official told the Associated Press the trial's first participant will receive an experimental dose of the vaccine Monday.

Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should..

Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday, government official says

A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official.
Denver Post

Coronavirus vaccine trial on first participant starts Monday

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.
Khaleej Times

