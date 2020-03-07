Global  

#LockDownAustralia: Parents are keeping children home despite Australian schools remaining open

SBS Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Concerns have been raised over the government's decision to keep schools across the country open despite banning gatherings of more than 500 people.
Smart move or grave mistake? NYC keeps schools open

NEW YORK (AP) — As schools across the U.S. shut down in hopes of helping to fight the coronavirus, New York City officials are arguing just the opposite:...
Seattle Times

As schools around the region make tough calls on coronavirus, Seattle Public Schools announce they will remain open

As school districts and colleges around the region go online-only or close, Washington state’s largest school district released a statement Friday saying they...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

potcalling

Robbie Johnson RT @SBSNews: Parents, students and teachers are calling for a complete lockdown of schools and universities, which are exempt from the gove… 3 minutes ago

SammakTasnim

Tasnim Mahmoud Sammak Concerns have been raised over the government's decision to keep schools across the country open, despite banning g… https://t.co/q0LOww9l30 26 minutes ago

broomstick33

grace pettigrew RT @jhaue: #LockDownAustralia: Parents are keeping children home despite Australian schools remaining open https://t.co/hbbu6iADRV @SBSNews 29 minutes ago

jhaue

💧John Holmes🐨 #LockDownAustralia: Parents are keeping children home despite Australian schools remaining open https://t.co/hbbu6iADRV @SBSNews 45 minutes ago

LimAiYim

Lim Ai Yim Parents, students, teachers calling for lockdown. https://t.co/UWoiD6N6Im 2 hours ago

