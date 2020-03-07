Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > What Victoria's state of emergency means

What Victoria's state of emergency means

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The state of emergency grants special powers to the government to reduce a health risk to the public. Here are the state of emergency basics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency

Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency 02:21

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giant Eagle Adjust Hours [Video]

Giant Eagle Adjust Hours

With a state of emergency declaration in place, Giant Eagle has adjusted its hours.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 46:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals

State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier

A state of emergency has been declared for Victoria, to active powers that have never been used before, the Premier has announced.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.