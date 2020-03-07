What Victoria's state of emergency means



Recent related videos from verified sources Giant Eagle Adjust Hours



With a state of emergency declaration in place, Giant Eagle has adjusted its hours. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus



A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 46:36 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...

bizjournals 1 week ago



State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier A state of emergency has been declared for Victoria, to active powers that have never been used before, the Premier has announced.

The Age 5 hours ago



