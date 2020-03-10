Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York Schools Close

New York Schools Close

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
What happens when working people are so vulnerable — without decent health care, child care and other forms of support — that it puts the whole city at risk?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools preparing for possible shutdown

Schools preparing for possible shutdown 02:12

 Schools preparing for possible shutdown

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Researchers blame toxic additive for vaping related lung injuries [Video]

Researchers blame toxic additive for vaping related lung injuries

DUBLIN — Medical researchers from Ireland have linked vitamin E acetate to vaping illness. According to new research published in PANAS, the substance is commonly found in illegal THC-based vaping..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published
Pandemic movie - Coronavirus Film Trailer [Video]

Pandemic movie - Coronavirus Film Trailer

Pandemic movie (2016) - Coronavirus Film - Plot synopsis: Pandemic is set in the near future, where a virus of epic proportions has overtaken the planet. There are more infected than uninfected, and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York to close schools in suburb at center of coronavirus outbreak

Schools and "major gathering places" in a part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle will shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsKhaleej TimesSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesThe Merkle

Coronavirus: New York City shuts down schools, restaurants and theatres

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city faces "an unprecedented threat" and needs a "wartime mentality".
BBC News Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

Joseph51350853

Joseph ⚡️ “New York City to close public schools amid coronavirus outbreak” https://t.co/uf9Kvxnn9E 5 seconds ago

hjWtmVSyGp6to0p

reality New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars: Live Updates. https://t.co/IkXJ6eRWJX 15 seconds ago

MoniseLSeward

Monise L. Seward RT @yamilb12: is it too much to ask that the govt we pay into close schools nationally and help families take care of each other? No one s… 23 seconds ago

AndyHumm1

Andy Humm RT @dvtvlive: NOT. GOOD. 'New York City Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said the city's "best estimate" for the end of the coronavirus cr… 35 seconds ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @nytimes: Breaking News: New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coronavirus. The… 36 seconds ago

bansisharma

Bansi Sharma BREAKING NEWS New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coron… https://t.co/Gt7YsmVUb2 56 seconds ago

arthos3

arthos RT @DigitalTrends: New York City turns to remote learning as it shuts schools due to coronavirus https://t.co/2I1D6iOhYs 58 seconds ago

shawki122

Sh. Al-Ablani New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars. The moves are the most far-reaching and disruptive the city… https://t.co/AXUlC3rSQR 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.