Crown Casino closes half its poker machines to stem coronavirus spread

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
One in two poker machines will be deactivated at Crown's flagship casino and gamblers will not be allowed to sit side by side in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Australia's casino giants turn off every second slot machine due to coronavirus

Australia's two biggest casino companies said they would shut off half their poker machines to force gamblers to engage in "social distancing" and slow the...
Crown Resorts adopts social distancing measures in Melbourne casino to stem virus spread

Crown Resorts said on Monday it was adopting several "social distancing" measures at its casino in Melbourne in light of the growing threat posed by the...
