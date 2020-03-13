Global  

Backlash as British experts say herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences'

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The British government appears to be backtracking from suggestions it was trying to spread the virus for "herd immunity" in the wake of criticism.
Immunology experts slam government's 'herd immunity' approach to tackling Covid-19

Immunology experts slam government's 'herd immunity' approach to tackling Covid-19Calls have been made for more to be done to 'ensure social distancing'
Wales Online

UK long way away from herd immunity stage, experts say

Britain is still “a long way away” from the stage where the population develops herd immunity to control the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, experts have...
Belfast Telegraph


