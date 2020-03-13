Anil Gupta Backlash as British experts say herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences' https://t.co/GmsNcKeSiH via @smh 10 minutes ago Rabee Tourky The Australian government needs to backtrack on herd immunity policy as well. https://t.co/UBJZz1pGfW via @theage 28 minutes ago 💧 Mark White Backlash as British experts say herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences' #auspol No contact tracing, not… https://t.co/O2jNNlngQa 32 minutes ago 💧 twofirstnames Is Britain trying to be the evil character in an attack on their own people. Dystopian nightmare coming! Backlash… https://t.co/1mSLZMWO57 38 minutes ago