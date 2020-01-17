Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Opera Australia looks to sell-offs to stay afloat

Opera Australia looks to sell-offs to stay afloat

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Opera Australia may be forced to sell off one or both inner-city properties to stave off the threat of bankruptcy caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solange cancels 2 shows in Australia due to 'health reasons' [Video]

Solange cancels 2 shows in Australia due to 'health reasons'

The Sydney Opera House released a statement announcing that the singer canceled two of four upcoming performances at the venue Sydney Opera House.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published
Solange Cancels 2 Shows in Australia Due to 'Health Reasons' [Video]

Solange Cancels 2 Shows in Australia Due to 'Health Reasons'

Solange Cancels 2 Shows in Australia Due to 'Health Reasons' The Sydney Opera House released a statement announcing that the singer canceled two of four upcoming performances at the venue. Sydney..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

stephenmdedman

Stephen Dedman hopes 2020 will improve RT @smh: Opera Australia may be forced to sell off one or both inner-city properties to stave off the threat of bankruptcy caused by the CO… 9 minutes ago

PopTheOzBubble

Don't Buy Now A not uncommon strategy for many owners of small businesses going forward, one would think.....except it will be th… https://t.co/SuEKJP81sB 41 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Opera Australia may be forced to sell off one or both inner-city properties to stave off the threat of bankruptcy c… https://t.co/UUHHQenjSP 50 minutes ago

oberonsghost

Maria, Comrade Ghost Selling the silver, as it were. https://t.co/aZbcIx6ddC 59 minutes ago

theoperacritic

theoperacritic.com Opera Australia looks to sell-offs to stay afloat. This year's Opera on the Harbour production - La Traviata - canc… https://t.co/SWSxedq6sY 1 hour ago

whoccnm

Secretariat of the WHOCC for Nursing & Midwifery Opera Australia looks to sell-offs to stay afloat https://t.co/cWm7tH81Sf via @smh 1 hour ago

nataliepeluso

Natalie Christie Peluso Very worrying news. Knowing the tenuous state of our state opera companies, for Opera Australia to be in crisis tal… https://t.co/H8r89CwX1c 1 hour ago

Orgetorix

Nino Brodin Coronavirus: Opera Australia looks to sell off Surry Hills, Alexandria properties to stay afloat https://t.co/2Oj50J7yf9 via @smh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.