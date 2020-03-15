Global  

Burglars break into Tottenham Hotspur's defender Jan Vertonghen's home, hold family at knifepoint

Monday, 16 March 2020
Tottenham Hotspur's defender Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint in a burglary when the player was on Champions League duty with his club.
Spurs player Vertonghen's family robbed at knifepoint

The Tottenham Hotspur defender was on Champions League duty against RB Leipzig in Germany.
Jan Vertonghen's home raided by machete-wielding thugs during Tottenham game

Jan Vertonghen's home raided by machete-wielding thugs during Tottenham gameTottenham star Jan Vertonghen's wife and young children were at home when their property was raided by armed thieves as the Belgian was on Champions League duty...
