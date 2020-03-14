Global  

How Did Biden and Sanders Do in the Debate? Experts Weigh In

Monday, 16 March 2020
Here’s a sampling of the reactions to the first one-on-one debate between the two remaining major Democratic candidates.
 Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is...

Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate

It was the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary season. It was also the first debate since the coronavirus became a pandemic.

Duration: 02:24
Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the..

Duration: 01:24

News Brief: Coronavirus Outbreak Effects, Democratic Primary Debate

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to near zero. Nearly 2 million coronavirus tests will be available this week to hardest hit states. And, Democrats Joe...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyReuters IndiaCBS News

News24.com | Biden, Sanders face off in debate overshadowed by virus

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders meet on Sunday for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary campaign, now overshadowed by the spread of...
News24


Tweets about this

PANTHER_CLAWS

we’re gonna kneecap austerity measures RT @leftyaaron: One MAJOR point I want to make on #demdebate: When Biden was asked what he's going to do to try to attract Bernie voters,… 3 seconds ago

HostetterGmail

Deborah Hostetter RT @JasonMillerinDC: Bernie Sanders and Biden would end deal with Mexico stemming Central American migration: Ex-Trump Border Patrol chief… 4 seconds ago

kls_62

🌊Karen Resists🌊 RT @tribelaw: Sanders is doing his best to undermine Biden going into the general. I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt but am f… 6 seconds ago

justinbarbour

Justin Barbour RT @HotlineJosh: New ARIZONA poll, via Monmouth: Biden 46, Trump 43. Trump 44, Sanders 43. https://t.co/RI1sdhp8VO 6 seconds ago

_jpfox

JP Fox RT @mbaram: Good point by @AndrewYang: Neither Biden nor Sanders really talked about how to make whole the millions of workers who are losi… 7 seconds ago

MAGAEricB

Eric Bocanegra RT @newtgingrich: Biden in last night’s debate rushed to match Sanders on the left. In the middle of a pandemic he would deport no one. He… 7 seconds ago

MAGAwatt1

🇺🇸 MAGA-WATT RT @CharlieDaniels: I watched the Biden-Sanders debate last night and It was like seeing two over the hill boxers throwing the same punche… 7 seconds ago

theleightons327

ELC RT @plowmanj3: Sanders actually tried to conduct a debate with Biden in which he sought to have his rival acknowledge the great economic ac… 7 seconds ago

