How Did Biden and Sanders Do in the Debate? Experts Weigh In

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is...
Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to near zero. Nearly 2 million coronavirus tests will be available this week to hardest hit states. And, Democrats Joe... NPR Also reported by •Newsy •Reuters India •CBS News