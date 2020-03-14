How Did Biden and Sanders Do in the Debate? Experts Weigh In

we’re gonna kneecap austerity measures RT @leftyaaron: One MAJOR point I want to make on #demdebate: When Biden was asked what he's going to do to try to attract Bernie voters,… 3 seconds ago

Deborah Hostetter RT @JasonMillerinDC: Bernie Sanders and Biden would end deal with Mexico stemming Central American migration: Ex-Trump Border Patrol chief… 4 seconds ago

🌊Karen Resists🌊 RT @tribelaw: Sanders is doing his best to undermine Biden going into the general. I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt but am f… 6 seconds ago

Justin Barbour RT @HotlineJosh: New ARIZONA poll, via Monmouth: Biden 46, Trump 43. Trump 44, Sanders 43. https://t.co/RI1sdhp8VO 6 seconds ago

JP Fox RT @mbaram: Good point by @AndrewYang: Neither Biden nor Sanders really talked about how to make whole the millions of workers who are losi… 7 seconds ago

Eric Bocanegra RT @newtgingrich: Biden in last night’s debate rushed to match Sanders on the left. In the middle of a pandemic he would deport no one. He… 7 seconds ago

🇺🇸 MAGA-WATT RT @CharlieDaniels: I watched the Biden-Sanders debate last night and It was like seeing two over the hill boxers throwing the same punche… 7 seconds ago