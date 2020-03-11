Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Six Takeaways From the March Democratic Debate: On a night largely overshadowed by the global pandemic, Bernie Sanders pressed… 2 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Six Takeaways From the March Democratic Debate https://t.co/ZiD0OaP3ii 2 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Six Takeaways From the March Democratic Debate: On a night largely overshadowed by the global pandemic, Bernie Sand… https://t.co/0VJqvFNijc 3 minutes ago

Taryn Kelly RT @nytimes: In Sunday's presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders clashed over how to handle health… 7 minutes ago

L.A. Times Politics 6 takeaways from the Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Democratic debate https://t.co/6gtg6YR2rj 15 minutes ago

News Nation Global Six Takeaways From the March Democratic Debate https://t.co/ZLMIIgjrPJ 16 minutes ago

csbnnews Six Takeaways From the March Democratic Debate https://t.co/Fn85FgDKO9 https://t.co/QUzRMQ5Lm2 19 minutes ago