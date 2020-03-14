Global  

What are the rules on coronavirus self-isolation?

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
What are you expected to do in self-isolation? When is it no longer a voluntary precaution? Should you prepare ahead of time?
News video: Coronavirus: Advice for people self-isolating

Coronavirus: Advice for people self-isolating 00:35

 People suffering from the coronavirus are being advised to self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Nine people forced into quarantine for violating self-isolation rules in Georgia [Video]

Nine people forced into quarantine for violating self-isolation rules in Georgia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the National Center for Disease Control, is actively monitoring self-isolating citizens throughout Georgia to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Baz Luhrmann and family in self-quarantine [Video]

Baz Luhrmann and family in self-quarantine

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has quarantined himself and his family as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with coronavirus sufferer Tom Hanks on the set of their Elvis Presley biopic.

Coronavirus: Lego company Brick Store gifting blocks to those in self-isolation

Coronavirus: Lego company Brick Store gifting blocks to those in self-isolationA New Zealand Lego store has decided to help Kiwis battle the coronavirus and self-isolation by gifting them a lego set for free.Brick Store is offering Kiwis...
Jordan Pickford responds to coronavirus speculation after attending boxing event

Jordan Pickford responds to coronavirus speculation after attending boxing eventJordan Pickford doesn't look to have broken Everton's coronavirus self-isolation rules after being spotted at a boxing event on Friday
FaineBlackadder

💦🐟 Duchess of Union Thugs🐟 💦 RT @warwickpauld: So who is on the National Cabinet where are the minutes of their deliberations, what powers does it have ? ? #auspol why… 37 minutes ago

warwickpauld

Ancient IT Geek 😢 So who is on the National Cabinet where are the minutes of their deliberations, what powers does it have ? ?… https://t.co/RE4npmcuWm 45 minutes ago

eclipsethis2003

D. Scott (TEXT TRUMP 88022) @eclipsethis2003 Coronavirus | Russia to jail persons ignoring self-isolation rules for C... https://t.co/2kVwJmT4Nv via @YouTube T… https://t.co/x6ZuvodnTE 7 hours ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia New rules requiring all incoming international travellers to self-isolate are now in effect. But what exactly does… https://t.co/imsZPrShQa 8 hours ago

Ava78866607

Ava @Maxwell_Paxwell and I still don't understand why Scotty has not self-isolated. Why are there different rules for h… https://t.co/AWZFRPy6LW 8 hours ago

Zoe91x

Zoe RT @10NewsFirst: What exactly does 'self-isolating' mean and what rules should you follow? Here’s a summary of the advice according to the… 9 hours ago

renakanakana

Moon RT @10NewsFirstSyd: What exactly does 'self-isolating' mean and what rules should you follow? Here’s a summary of the advice according to t… 9 hours ago

ttennisss

P. C. @saschaslovik @tenetztowinne Taiwan banned flights from China very early, track & test ppl in touch with confirmed… https://t.co/E6JAguBApF 9 hours ago

