Racing Victoria implements tight competition restrictions

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Racing Victoria has declared a host of restrictions limiting racetrack attendance and imposing conditions on jockey and racing staff to keep the sport going amid the coronavirus pandemic.
