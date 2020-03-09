Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns owing to coronavirus scare

Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns owing to coronavirus scare

DNA Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The release dates for several films have been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood news: Box office report - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' braves coronavirus scare, scores half-century on Day 3

'Baaghi 3' released to a positive response from the audience on Friday and had earned Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1. The weekend earnings were recorded at Rs 16.03...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sachinzachs

sooryavansi 2.0 RT @HimeshMankad: Coronavirus outbreak: Hindi film industry stands to lose Rs 800 crore. #Bollywood #Sooryavanshi #ThisIs83 #Baaghi3 #Angre… 8 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Coronavirus outbreak: 'Hindi film industry stands to lose Rs 800 crore' - Bangalore Mirror https://t.co/INObItpaAD https://t.co/uduPX60Qbg 1 hour ago

RRModi3

R R Modi RT @ZoomTV: #Bollywood has been hit really hard by the #coronavirus outbreak #CoronaVirusScare #BollywoodMoviesCoronaVirus #MoviesPostpone… 2 hours ago

Satyakamadv

Satyakam Advocate RT @dna: Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns owing to coronavirus scare https://t.co/3nsPHTqjPZ 2 hours ago

dna

DNA Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns owing to coronavirus scare https://t.co/3nsPHTqjPZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.