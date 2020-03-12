Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus; CDC warns of events of more than 50 people

Tito'z World Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/O3FDtEmCyp 36 minutes ago Juliette Torrez RT @froomkin: Trump: "Google — they put out a release. And you guys can figure it out yourselves.” https://t.co/4CKU3nS2o4 Google release… 1 hour ago EvilDrBubbles RT @CraigRozniecki: "Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus" -… 2 hours ago Craig Rozniecki "Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/wMkjvcG7lh 2 hours ago 💚🍀Christine🍀💚 RT @KenardLevi: So we are going to get the Trump***kissing by the coronavirus task force this morning, instead of this afternoon. Who say… 2 hours ago Word on the Street Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/jBL0XI89GT 2 hours ago scbeachcomber So we are going to get the Trump***kissing by the coronavirus task force this morning, instead of this afternoon.… https://t.co/oKIC41LoFA 3 hours ago Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org Trump: "Google — they put out a release. And you guys can figure it out yourselves.” https://t.co/4CKU3nS2o4 Goog… https://t.co/TPUENfcGJi 3 hours ago