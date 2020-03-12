Global  

Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus; CDC warns of events of more than 50 people

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's glowing update on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday clashed with his administration's task force.
News video: CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People 00:59

 CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks. CDC Statement, via NPR News Such gatherings include "conferences,...

Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus [Video]

Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus

President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus. Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading. Trump was tested..

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have presented four possible scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have..

Dutch ban big public events over coronavirus

The Netherlands on Thursday banned events of more than 100 people in response to the coronavirus epidemic and told people with respiratory symptoms to stay home.
Coronavirus updates: Which businesses and education facilities are closed and which events cancelled?

Coronavirus updates: Which businesses and education facilities are closed and which events cancelled?As more people self-isolate and the number of coronavirus cases grows mass events are being postponed or called off and businesses are struggling
TitozWorld

Tito'z World Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/O3FDtEmCyp 36 minutes ago

juliettetorrez

Juliette Torrez RT @froomkin: Trump: "Google — they put out a release. And you guys can figure it out yourselves.” https://t.co/4CKU3nS2o4 Google release… 1 hour ago

EvilLDrBubbles

EvilDrBubbles RT @CraigRozniecki: "Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus" -… 2 hours ago

CraigRozniecki

Craig Rozniecki "Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/wMkjvcG7lh 2 hours ago

farkleanni

💚🍀Christine🍀💚 RT @KenardLevi: So we are going to get the Trump***kissing by the coronavirus task force this morning, instead of this afternoon. Who say… 2 hours ago

MemesAndTruth

Word on the Street Don't go to gatherings of over 50 people, CDC warns; Trump task force says 'worst' is yet to come with coronavirus… https://t.co/jBL0XI89GT 2 hours ago

KenardLevi

scbeachcomber So we are going to get the Trump***kissing by the coronavirus task force this morning, instead of this afternoon.… https://t.co/oKIC41LoFA 3 hours ago

froomkin

Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org Trump: "Google — they put out a release. And you guys can figure it out yourselves.” https://t.co/4CKU3nS2o4 Goog… https://t.co/TPUENfcGJi 3 hours ago

