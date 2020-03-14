Global  

Telangana Assembly passes resolution opposing CAA, NPR, and NRC

Hindu Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Calls them concerted efforts to tinker with the inclusive, and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship
Recent related news from verified sources

Muslim leaders demand Assembly resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR

Chief Secy. holds meeting with federation
Hindu

Ruckus in Maharashtra assembly as BJP ups ante on CAA, NPR

The Maharashtra assembly on Saturday witnessed uproarious scenes when opposition BJP raised the issue of the CAA, NRC and NPR. The treasury benches objected to...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

razi_aa

Razi Ansari RT @ZMalahat: Kcr passes resolution against NPR etc in assembly..Now Telangana is 8th State to Pass the Resolution Against CAA NRC NPR in S… 14 seconds ago

SyedIshtiaqAh11

Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed RT @SattarFarooqui: #TelanganaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR Breaking: Telangana Assembly passes resolution against CAA NRC NPR COMMENDABLE STEP http… 38 seconds ago

AsifZamal

asif.zamal RT @irfankhan1802: On Continuous demand of AIMIM, Today Telangana Assembly Unanimously passes Resolution against #CAA #NRC #NPR. @aimim_nat… 1 minute ago

immazharkhan

Muhammed Mazhar Khan RT @dhanyarajendran: ‘Question of India’s future’: Telangana Assembly passes resolution against CAA https://t.co/1q72D3UmlE 2 minutes ago

pmukesh10

Mukesh Pandey RT @inFeed: Telangana assembly passes resolution against CAA-NRC https://t.co/bb846cqtQ8 4 minutes ago

pmukesh10

Mukesh Pandey RT @inFeed: Telangana Assembly passes resolution against CAA-NRC #TelanganaAssembly https://t.co/ozBdm0tzam 4 minutes ago

shahzaad007

Shahzaada007 RT @stoppression: #Telangana Assembly passes a resolution against the #CAA. Very commendable. But please note that they haven't moved any r… 5 minutes ago

Delhiite_

زماں RT @iamabdulmubeen: Alhamdulillah!! @IndiasMuslims @Delhiite_ @imMAK02 @IndianMuslimahs TS Assembly unanimously passes resolution opposing… 6 minutes ago

