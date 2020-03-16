Global  

They Knew Saber-Toothed Tigers Were Big. Then They Found This Skull.

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
It suggests that the prehistoric predators might have been able to feed on even the most giant prey of the Pleistocene era.
