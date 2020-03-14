Global  

Tom Hanks offers a Mr. Rogers-inspired coronavirus isolation update from Australia

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks is channeling one of his iconic roles and looking on the bright side while he and wife Rita Wilson are in isolation with coronavirus.
News video: Tom Hanks thanks 'the Helpers' amid coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks thanks 'the Helpers' amid coronavirus isolation 00:34

 Tom Hanks has expressed his gratitude to the "Helpers" as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in Australia following their coronavirus diagnosis.

Trending: Tom Hanks Vegemite Sandwich [Video]

Trending: Tom Hanks Vegemite Sandwich

While in quarantine in Australia for the coronavirus, Tom Hanks posted a picture of his vegemite snack and people are saying he used way too much.

Baz Luhrmann and family in self-quarantine [Video]

Baz Luhrmann and family in self-quarantine

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has quarantined himself and his family as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with coronavirus sufferer Tom Hanks on the set of their Elvis Presley biopic.

Here's how kangaroo, koala bear & Australian vegemite is keeping Tom Hanks company in isolation

For the uninformed, Tom was filming in Australia, and the couple is currently in isolation.
Tom Hanks posts health update and picture from COVID-19 isolation

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shared his first coronavirus update along with a photograph that features him in quarantine with his wife, Rita Wilson. With the...
