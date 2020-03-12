Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NFL Calendar

NFL Calendar

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
March 16 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT. March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT. April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas. Most Read Stories EvergreenHealth doctor tests positive for coronavirus, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Source: Broncos agree to $44 million deal with Glasgow

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person with...
Seattle Times

NFL cancels annual league meeting amid coronavirus pandemic

The NFL has made the first big change to its calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the league meeting set for later in March.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

imjahjah21

JahShit🔥 RT @httprudolf: 2003- SARS is going to kill us. 2009- Swine Flu is going to kill us. 2012- The Mayan calendar predicts the world ending. 20… 2 seconds ago

BankrollYourMin

Bankroll Your Mind Hey entrepreneurs - do you want to learn how to create 30 days of content in just 10 minutes? Tune in to this episo… https://t.co/x5xABQlMBU 4 seconds ago

RohnertPkPatch

Rohnert Park Patch You're invited: CANCELED: St. Patrick's Day Cooking Class For Kids: Healdsburg https://t.co/sft3Z1x4jR 7 seconds ago

MakaiOokami

MakaiOokami @willithesaint @CarolynHarber @CatTurnerRPR @MSNBC Don't know who that is, or why I should care, we have a supreme… https://t.co/1UFaCHAPbO 10 seconds ago

sarahdaraja

SCD RT @stollemache: How naive that I bought a calendar this year. 12 seconds ago

j_stellar

jStellar 2020 Primary Election: Coronavirus Postponements and Cancellations - The New York Times https://t.co/P6ZZ24U5Dy 12 seconds ago

elgiaaa_

bobo⁷ RT @bucyenjaemin: [HELP RT] WTS Ready Stock SEASON GREETING 2020 NCT 127 -desk calendar 85k -doyoung set + benefit wd 100k -dvd 35k take a… 20 seconds ago

baldplumber

Eldon Rameaux @ddiamond Fake calendar 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.