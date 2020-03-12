Global  

Donovan Mitchell on coronavirus: 'It took me a while to cool off' at Rudy Gobert

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said Monday "it took me a while to cool off" after he contracted the coronavirus from teammate Rudy Gobert.
News video: Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus 01:13

 The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

