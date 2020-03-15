Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kentucky > Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe

Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Two brothers who bought 17,000 bottles of sanitizer in Tennessee and Kentucky to sell online have donated their stockpile.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare

They reportedly acquired more than 17,000 bottles of sanitizer to sell online. Now, the Tennessee Attorney General is cracking down.
USATODAY.com

The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer just donated them

A Tennessee man who became a subject of national scorn after stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer donated all of the supplies Sunday just as the...
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jspeedymorris22

Joe Morris “Two Tennessee men who hoarded over 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have donated their stockpile amid backlash and… https://t.co/IIYj0Udf1r 14 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe: Two brothers who bought 17,000 bo… 18 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe: Two brothers who boug… https://t.co/wR1nLluyyw 19 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe https://t.co/X7le2TxvZc 19 minutes ago

Robotbeat

Chris (Robotbeat)🗽🖖🏾 @RoseWeatherhead @Mike_Smelly @talentsofyangg1 @Steven4Liberty @justinamash All money comes from the community. Vir… https://t.co/emRqIJkExg 21 minutes ago

pawyai1

Mark Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe https://t.co/1STKcXUiFo via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

fayeandco

Diane Faye Sure, but can we do the same for pharmaceutical companies who are price gouging customers over life-saving drugs?!… https://t.co/8IKOzqjDaG 4 hours ago

AlRobins2015

Ava 🚨🚨SO THESE BROTHERS HOARDED OVER 17K BOTTLES OF HAND SANITIZER & OTHER IDIOTS SHOW UP AT THEIR HOMES THREATENING TH… https://t.co/B5dQhouW2G 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.