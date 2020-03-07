Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Contagion' becomes go-to movie due to coronavirus outbreak; here's what writer has to say

Global  

2011 Hollywood thriller titled 'Contagion' starring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet has become the world's go-to movie currently.
 Contagion Movie Trailer (2011) - Plot synopsis: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure. Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: Scott Z. Burns Stars: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence...

Why Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, 'Contagion' tells the story of a virus called MEV-1...
Zee News

Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus

The movie, which starred actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, offered surprisingly well-researched insight into pandemic...
Hindu


