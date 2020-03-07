Prateek Shah RT @dna: Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Contagion' becomes go-to movie due to coronavirus outbreak; here's what writer has to say https://t.c… 57 minutes ago DNA Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Contagion' becomes go-to movie due to coronavirus outbreak; here's what writer has to… https://t.co/2eVfOtx6Bj 2 hours ago TheGeneral194 An American film that was released in 2011 speaks of "Coronavirus" virus that begins spreading from China to the r… https://t.co/2bKORI8pLu 3 hours ago Sci-Fi Retweet RT @Contagion_Full: Title : Contagion Release : 2011-09-08 Runtime : 106 min Genre : Drama, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars : Marion Cotill… 4 hours ago Nombuso Zulu The movie "Contagion" , starring Jude Law, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow. This movie was prophetic… https://t.co/MkogfqabMM 4 hours ago Contagion Full Movie Online FREE-2011 Title : Contagion Release : 2011-09-08 Runtime : 106 min Genre : Drama, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars : Marion Co… https://t.co/htFs3N6pr3 5 hours ago Daza Who remembers a film from Hollywood about #CoronaVirus ? "Contagion" and it stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Pa… https://t.co/orspZ5mZF4 6 hours ago RAJESH.K.VARMA @Imamofpeace disease is currently spread! The name of the film is "Contagion" and it stars Matt Damon, Jude Law,… https://t.co/4iCdW2vFEh 6 hours ago