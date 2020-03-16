Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's tenure Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boeing Co's shares plunged another 20% on Monday, erasing all gains recorded during ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg 's tenure, as the mounting economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic added to uncertainty around the 737 MAX's return to service. 👓 View full article

